4 Reasons Why Batlimore Orioles Should Trade for Logan Gilbert
The Baltimore Orioles are heading into the offseason looking to improve a team that won over 90 games and made the playoffs in 2024, as the franchise hopes to get into the World Series conversation.
While the Orioles have had a very successful rebuild and have become one of the best teams in the American League the last two years, making the jump toward being a contender is tough.
Last offseason, the Orioles made a big splash by acquiring Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers in a blockbuster deal. Baltimore was hopeful that the deal to acquire Burnes would help be the missing piece, but it still wasn’t enough to get them a playoff series win.
Now, their ace will be a free agent, and while keeping him is the most important thing for the franchise, they also must be looking at how to improve. Starting pitching even with the right-hander could use some improvement, and Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners was recently linked to Baltimore.
Here are four reasons why the Orioles should pursue the talented right-hander.
Pair with Their Ace
With the goal being to sign their ace this offseason in free agency, the pairing of Gilbert and Burnes would be a very appealing one. Considering the New York Yankees are in the World Series within their own division, the Orioles know that making it past them will not be an easy task. Having two aces at the top of the rotation to go along with their talented lineup would make them a real threat.
Hitters to Trade Away
Making another blockbuster winter trade won’t come cheap for Baltimore, but the nice thing is that they should have players and prospects that would be appealing to the Mariners.
Considering Seattle had one of the worst lineups in baseball last season, they need to make some upgrades in that area, and the Orioles have the offensive depth to help them achieve that in exchange for their ace.
Insurance for Burnes
In the worst-case scenario for Baltimore this offseason, that they lose Burnes in free agency, it will be important to find some replacements. While replacing an All-Star and a true ace of the staff isn’t easy, a pitcher like Gilbert could help soften the blow. Ideally, the right-hander would be a compliment to their ace, but he would also be good insurance if he left.
Helps Improve Title Chances
After winning a lot of games and making the playoffs the last two years, this core of the Orioles now has to be thinking about taking the next step. Winning a World Series is not easy, but Baltimore has a lot of the right pieces in place with a young superstar in Gunnar Henderson, leading the lineup.
If the pitching staff is able to compliment the young lineup, the Orioles might be able to get over the hump and compete for a title.