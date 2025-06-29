Baltimore Orioles Ace Could Head to Injured List Soon With Back Injury
The Baltimore Orioles are on a bad trajectory when it comes to their 2025 season and it's only getting worse for the pitching staff.
Starting pitcher Zach Eflin, who has already been on the injured list once this season, could be next in line to return there as he may need some time to rehabilitate an injury.
In two recent updates provided by Jake Rill of MLB.com, he reported that Eflin was feeling "stiff" in his back on Sunday. Rill later reported that interim manager Tony Mansolino said Eflin is trending towards heading to the injured list, and it could occur by Monday.
The injury is considered a lower back strain. He left after the first inning of his last start on Saturday. He reported some stiffness before the game but was unable to pitch through it.
Lower back injuries have haunted Eflin over the years, as he has dealt with it multiple times. Those past injuries have caused him to go to the injured list.
Eflin missed a month earlier this season with a different injury, so adding this injury to the mix certainly won't help the team or any potential trade conversations that might happen the next month. Giving him time to recover may not be a bad idea, but Baltimore didn't need another starter injury right now.
With 11 players currently on the injured list, it is not looking great for the team's chances to turn things around. Unfortunately, those injuries are part of the issue as the Orioles came into the season with the oldest starting rotation in the league.
Baltimore has had a difficult time making almost anything work, and injuries have definitely played their part this year.
