Baltimore Orioles All-Star Has Chance To Become Next $100 Million Man in Free Agency
Not much has gone right for the Baltimore Orioles during the 2025 MLB regular season, who are 13-20 entering play on May 6.
A lot of attention has been given to the struggles of the starting rotation, but they are far from the only reason the team isn't playing well.
Bright spots are hard to find in their lineup, where inconsistency has led to underwhelming run production.
One player who has stood out so far as the most consistent producer is center fielder Cedric Mullins.
He has a little extra motivation this year because he will be hitting free agency for the first time in his career during the offseason.
Jeff Passan of ESPN believes that Mullins is one of the players who could truly cash in this winter by landing a contract worth at least $100 million.
The Orioles' star was placed in the contender tier for a nine-figure deal. While they have become more commonplace around the game in recent years, it is still an impressive benchmark for a player to achieve.
His batting run value thus far has been off the charts with a +7 per Baseball Savant, buoying Baltimore's offense basically single-handedly.
Mullins has a .255/.379/.491 slash line with a 154 OPS+. That OPS+ figure is behind just Ryan O'Hearn. He is also tied for the team lead, with O’Hearn, with seven home runs. He's tied for second with five doubles, tied for first with five stolen bases and leads the team with 21 RBI.
A 1.1 WAR, per Baseball Reference, is also tops on the squad.
An All-Star in 2021 when he recorded a 30/30 season, Mullins will certainly be in the mix again for a spot on the American League Team, potentially as the lone Orioles representative.
He picked a great time to put together what is on pace to be the most productive season of his career. Turning 31 years old before he hits the open market, age might be the only thing that keeps him from reaching the $100 million benchmark with his next contract.