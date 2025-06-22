Baltimore Orioles Announce Shocking Roster Move with Pitcher Yennier Cano
The Baltimore Orioles have been making a flurry of roster moves in recent days with more players getting hurt and being moved to the injured list.
Catcher Adley Rutschman is the latest, as he will be sidelined because of a left oblique strain. Manager Tony Mansolino announced the star backstop won’t be back in the lineup until after the All-Star Game, putting pressure on free agent signing Gary Sanchez to step up in his place.
The Orioles are hoping infielder Jordan Westburg can avoid the injury list after jamming his left hand into second base while stealing and eventually being removed from the game on Saturday afternoon.
Now, the team is making yet another move, but this one isn’t because of injury and is coming on the pitching staff.
Relief pitcher Yennier Cano has been optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following the team’s 9-0 loss to the New York Yankees on June 21.
In a corresponding move, the team has recalled right-handed pitcher Yaramil Hiraldo from Triple-A Norfolk.
This is a shocking move after Cano struck out the side in his one inning of work on Saturday. He has been a main cog in the Baltimore bullpen since the 2023 campaign, when he was named an All-Star.
Alas, his numbers overall this season aren’t near the same level they have been the last two years.
Cano has a 4.73 ERA across 32 appearances and 26.2 innings with 31 strikeouts. On June 18, he imploded against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs in only 0.2 innings of work.
This will be Hiraldo’s second stint with the Big League club in 2025.
He made one appearance May 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, tossing 1.1 shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out one in his Major League debut.
