Orioles Future Is Murky With One of Lowest Rated Farm Systems in Baseball
A few years ago, the Baltimore Orioles decided to go into a full rebuild, tearing the organziation down to the studs and starting over.
It resulted in a lot of losing on the field, but meant selecting near the top of the MLB draft for several years.
The Orioles made the most of it, as their roster is littered with homegrown talent, some of whom have already reached All-Star status.
Shortstop Gunnar Henderson is one of the best players in baseball. Catcher Adley Rutschman has hit a rough patch, but is already a multi-time All-Star.
Infielder Jordan Westburg was an All-Star as well in 2024 and outfielder Colton Cowser finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year race.
Second baseman Jackson Holliday is going to be in the mix for an All-Star spot this year, starting to realize the immense potential he possesses as a former No. 1 ranked prospect.
However, it is easy to identify talent when you are selecting from the best of the best near the top of the draft. As Baltimore started to find success on the field, their success off of it, draft and developing players, has waned.
That is evidenced by the current state of their farm system, which Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has ranked near the bottom of the MLB.
In his recent farm system rankings, he has placed the Orioles at No. 29, with only the San Francisco Giants, who just acquired Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in a shocking blockbuster trade, behind them.
Catcher Samuel Basallo is the last top 100 prospect in the system with Coby Mayo graduating this year.
Basallo has the look of a future star, but is blocked by Rutschman behind the plate and several players at first base, including Mayo.
The Orioles have some intriguing prospects in the next 100, ranked somewhere between Nos. 101-200, but this farm system could use an infusion of talent.
Pressure is on general manager Mike Elias, who has a chance to add some impact youngsters to the mix ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year.
At the very least, players on expiring contracts, such as center fielder Cedric Mullins, starting pitcher Zach Eflin and designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn, should be on the move.
If the team wants to get aggressive and really make a splash, closer Felix Bautista and setup man Bryan Baker can be made available with multiple years of team control remaining.
Elias has to make the most of what has been a lost campaign and restocking the farm system would be a nice consolation.
