Baltimore Orioles ‘Biggest Red Flag’ Could Be Deciding Factor in Race With Yankees
The Baltimore Orioles look all but guaranteed to make the postseason. Barring anything drastic happening in the next month, they'll be heading back to the postseason for the second straight year.
However, their goal isn't just to make the playoffs. Entering the season, the Orioles' focus was on winning the American League East. Only a half-game behind the first-place New York Yankees, they look to have an excellent opportunity to do so.
It'll take a team effort, and their play in recent games hasn't exactly been great. They just split a series against the Boston Red Sox in Baltimore, and their schedule doesn't get any easier as they'll be taking on the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers in two of their next three series.
One small issue for the Orioles throughout the past few weeks has yet again been their bullpen. Their bullpen has been inconsistent at times, and while they tried to improve that problem during the trade deadline, it's been even worse since.
Craig Kimbrel hasn't been himself over the past few weeks, a very concerning sign after he was looking like one of the top closers in baseball again.
Their inconsistencies in the bullpen have led Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report to name them their "biggest red flag."
"The Orioles are undeniably a playoff-caliber team, but the question of whether they have a World Series-caliber pitching staff is only looming larger.
"The rotation is hit-or-miss after Corbin Burnes, while the bullpen presents an even more pressing concern. It has a 5.14 ERA since the All-Star break, as well as a 6.15 ERA just in August. Craig Kimbrel has notably been slumping...again."
Rymer brings up many valid points here. If Baltimore wants to be the team they're looking to be heading into the next month and a half, their bullpen issues need to be fixed. Simply put, having a below-average bullpen is why teams typically struggle to get to October and win in October.
It'll be interesting to see who steps up, but somebody must. Despite the struggles from Kimbrel recently, it's tough to count him out. Although he's older in his career and might not be the same type of arm he was a few years ago, he's still been one of the premier closers in Major League Baseball history.
He has plenty of experience in October, too, which should help this ball club as they try to compete for a World Series.