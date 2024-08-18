Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Ripped Into As One of Most Overpaid Players
The Baltimore Orioles are heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Right now, they're viewed as a top World Series contender, but there are some questions about the team.
One of those questions comes in the backend of the bullpen.
Craig Kimbrel, who began the season as the clear-cut closer, has struggled mightily. At 36 years old, the question truly becomes whether or not age is catching up to him.
He has appeared in 48 games so far this season for the Orioles. He has compiled a 6-4 record to go along with a 3.89 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP, a 2.4 K/BB ratio, 23 saves, four holds, and six blown saves.
Obviously, those numbers aren't the worst ever, but they're not great for a closer.
Due to his struggles this season, Kimbrel has been placed on a very unfortunate list.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently took a look at the most overpaid players in baseball. Kimbrel was placed on the list when it came to relief pitchers.
"As has been the case for the bulk of the past six seasons, the Kimbrel experience has been a wild ride, this time for the Orioles. From May 10 through July 10, he pitched 21 innings, allowing just 11 baserunners and one run while striking out 31. For two months, he was worth every penny of this one-year deal and then some. However, Kimbrel only caught fire after temporarily losing his closer gig in April, and he has been all over the map lately with a line of 9.2 IP, 11 H, 11 ER, 12 BB, 11 K in his last 10 appearances."
Looking ahead to the rest of the regular season and the postseason, Baltimore has to figure out a way to close out games. They have started using Seranthony Dominguez in the closing role a bit. Perhaps they could make the switch to him full-time.
Kimbrel getting back on track and becoming a consistent arm would be the ideal scenario. However, in recent years, he has not been that kind of dominant closer.
All of that being said, the Orioles can only hope that he figures it out down the stretch. He has a club option for the 2025 season and it will be interesting to see what Baltimore chooses to do with it.