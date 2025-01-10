Baltimore Orioles Can Help Replace Ace in Potential Trade with Seattle Mariners
The Baltimore Orioles have been busy this offseason trying to build out their roster for 2025 after a lackluster end to the 2024 campaign.
Last year, the Orioles saw themselves start the season as one of the best teams in baseball. Both the pitching staff and the offense were clicking at the same time, and they were a force. However, the second half of the year didn’t go nearly as well with the team hovering around the .500 mark.
After making the postseason in 2023 and being swept, Baltimore did make a big splash last offseason to try and make a run in 2024. By trading for Corbin Burnes, they got an ace to anchor the staff.
The right-hander pitched very well for them, but they knew that with just one year left on his contract, there was a possibility of him leaving. Unfortunately for the Orioles, that is exactly what happened, as he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
A pitcher of that caliber is nearly impossible to replace, and Baltimore is finding that out. So far, they have signed a couple of veterans in Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano. However, neither of them is capable of being the ace of the staff, leaving a sizable hole.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Orioles would make another big offseason trade and acquire Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners.
“Castillo is owed $24.2 million in each of the next three seasons, and he likely doesn't have much surplus value. That could be why the Orioles are interested, as Rosenthal says they're disinclined to trade Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg, Heston Kjerstad or Coby Mayo.”
At 32 years old, Castillo’s best days might be behind him on the mound. However, when compared to the rest of the pitching staff for Baltimore, he could arguably be the best pitcher on the staff in 2025.
Last year with the Mariners, the veteran right-hander totaled an (11-12) record and a 3.64 ERA. The numbers were pretty solid in 2024, and he was an All-Star in 2023.
However, the big hold-up in his trade value is his contract. Being owed over $70 million in the next three years is a significant amount of money and that has certainly impacted his trade value.
For Baltimore, they have a lot of good young hitters in their farm system, but it would be shocking to see them take on that type of contract and give up one of their prized prospects.
If the Mariners are looking to simply dump salary, the Orioles should certainly listen for Castillo. The right-hander has been a solid pitcher for several years and could certainly start playoff games for them in October.