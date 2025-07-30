Baltimore Orioles could shockingly be buyers, per insider
While it is no secret that the last-place Baltimore Orioles are positioned to be sellers, that may not entirely be the team's plan heading into Thursday’s trade deadline.
Baltimore already dealt left-handed reliever Gregory Soto to the New York Mets last week, and between games during Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays, sent right-handed reliever Seranthony Domínguez to the opposing clubhouse. Now, the Orioles are focused on moving the rest of their expiring contracts: Ryan O'Hearn, Cedric Mullins, and Charlie Morton.
However, according to former MLB general manager-turned-insider Jim Bowden, the Orioles have also been doing their due diligence on controllable starting pitching. He reported that they "could be buyers" if they match up with one of the arms on the trade market, including Joe Ryan, MacKenzie Gore, Sandy Alcantara, and Edward Cabrera.
Ryan, 29, became a first-time All-Star this season and ranks No. 2 on ESPN’s Top 50 MLB trade deadline candidates list. Through 21 starts with the Minnesota Twins in 2025, he is 10-5 with a 2.82 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and a 10.2 K/9 rate in 121.1 innings.
The right-hander utilizes a six-pitch mix, headlined by a deceptive 94 mph four-seamer that carries the best run value (+21) of any pitch in the majors this season. Ryan would instantly become the Orioles’ No. 1 starter if acquired, but with two years of arbitration remaining before he can hit free agency, it seems the Twins would only move him if a team is willing to overpay.
Gore, 26, is very similar to Ryan in that he is a high-upside, controllable arm with a low chance of being moved at this year’s deadline. The Washington Nationals, led by interim general manager Mike DeBartolo, are still listening, at the very least.
In 21 starts this season, Gore is 4-10 with a 3.52 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and an 11.0 K/9 rate over 117.2 innings of work. The All-Star left-hander brings the same amount of affordable club control as Ryan, and if the Orioles are willing to pay the price, he could form a nice 1-2 punch with rehabbing right-hander Kyle Bradish at the top of their rotation for the next couple of years.
The last two names mentioned in Bowden’s report are both from the Miami Marlins and are considered more realistic trade targets for teams in search of immediate rotation help.
Alcantara, who unanimously won the NL Cy Young Award in 2022, has been working to regain his form after missing all of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The soon-to-be 30-year-old right-hander has posted a 6.36 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, and career-low 6.7 K/9 rate in 109 innings this season. He is owed $17.3 million in 2026 and carries a $21 million club option for 2027.
Cabrera, 27, is beginning to realize his potential this season, pitching to a 3.35 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and a 9.2 K/9 rate in 18 starts. The hard-throwing right-hander features a plus slider, curveball, and changeup in his arsenal and will likely cost more to acquire due to having three more years of club control at a low salary.
With the Orioles’ postseason hopes slim in 2025, any pitcher they acquire would be with 2026 and beyond in mind. Starting pitching has been a major weakness this season, with Baltimore entering Wednesday with the second-worst rotation ERA (5.06) in MLB.