Orioles receive strong trade deadline grade from former MLB executive
A lot of eyes were on the Baltimore Orioles heading into MLB's trade deadline this year.
They were surprise sellers, woefully underperforming their preseason expectations. It presented the franchise with a unique opportunity for a small reset, trading away some players who don’t look to be part of their long-term plans for some value.
General manager Mike Elias was under great pressure to make the most of what has been a lost season, and he answered the call. It left Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) very impressed, giving the Orioles a “B+” for the work they did ahead of the deadline.
The former MLB executive praised Baltimore for getting solid returns for the players they shipped off in terms of both quality and quantity. Bowden also noted that the trades opened more payroll flexibility for the Orioles, which should allow them to improve their pitching during the offseason.
The major league roster is going to feature a lot of new faces, starting with their first series post-deadline against the Chicago Cubs, who now have one of their relief pitchers, Andrew Kittredge, in their bullpen.
Kittredge is one of four relievers Baltimore moved, along with Bryan Baker, Gregory Soto and Seranthony Dominguez. Starting pitcher Charlie Morton was also traded.
From the lineup, center fielder Cedric Mullins was dealt to the New York Mets. Designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn and outfielder Ramon Laureano were traded as a package to the San Diego Padres.
That is a lot of moving parts, but the Orioles are in a better spot long-term today than they were a few days ago. The results down the stretch may not be great, as plenty of losses are likely to occur between now and the end of the regular season; but in a lost campaign, Elias did exactly what every fan could have hoped for, turning expiring contracts into legitimate value.
If there is one thing Elias has excelled at during his tenure as Orioles GM, it is value extraction, and he put on another incredible display in that area over the last few days. A farm system that was ranked among the best in baseball not too long ago got a much-needed infusion of talent between the deadline and the MLB Draft a few weeks ago.