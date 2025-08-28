Baltimore Orioles designate veteran pitcher for assignment
Less than a day after activating this reliever to their major league roster, the Baltimore Orioles are making another bullpen move.
The team announced on Thursday that they're designating veteran reliever Roansy Contreras for assignment and are activating newly acquired reliever Shawn Dubin to their roster.
Contreras spent most of this season pitching for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides after the Orioles claimed him off waivers on January 10. Despite being DFA'd by Baltimore just six days later, only to be claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees on January 23, the right-hander returned to the Orioles on February 7 and was sent outright to Triple-A after clearing waivers when Baltimore DFA'd him for the second time on March 23.
Before this year, Contreras spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Los Angeles Angels. In 12 outings for the Pirates last season, the righty posted a 4.41 ERA with 16 strikeouts and a 1.65 WHIP in 16.1 innings. He would be designated for assignment on May 11 after Pittsburgh promoted Paul Skenes.
Contreras was traded to the Angels on May 16 for cash considerations and in 37 appearances (three starts) compiled a 1-4 record with a 2.33 ERA, 40 strikeouts, two saves and a WHIP of 1.29 in 52 innings.
In 28 appearances (14 starts) for Norfolk this year, Contreras logged a 7-3 record with a 3.73 ERA, 70 strikeouts and one save across 91.1 innings of work. The veteran would ultimately be selected to the major league roster on Wednesday, when he would also make his season debut. Contreras tossed 4.1 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out one in a 3-2 loss for the O's. Less than 24 hours after his Orioles debut, he was DFA'd for the fourth time this season.
In 91 career outings (33 starts), Contreras is 10-16 with a 4.63 ERA, 203 strikeouts, three saves and a WHIP of 1.38 in 239 innings.
As for the newly acquired Dubin, he has spent his entire major league career with the Houston Astros, who selected him in the 13th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. In 23 appearances for Houston this season, the 29-year-old is 2-0, but with a bloated 5.61 ERA and 21 punchouts across 25.2 innings pitched. The Astros designated Dubin for assignment on August 23, with the Orioles claiming him off waivers just two days later.
Dubin is 3-1 in 57 career games (three starts) with a 4.95 ERA, 81 punchouts, two saves and a 1.55 WHIP in 80 innings.
The righty hurler will now look to make an impact for the Orioles out of the bullpen when the team wraps up its four-game series against the Red Sox this afternoon at 1:05 p.m.