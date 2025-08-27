Baltimore Orioles starter out for season in flurry of roster moves
The Baltimore Orioles announced a flurry of roster moves prior to Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, including an injury update on one of their starting pitchers.
Baltimore officially selected the contracts of right-handed reliever Roansy Contreras and infielder Emmanuel Rivera from Triple-A Norfolk. In corresponding moves, the club optioned right-hander Yaramil Hiraldo and designated infielder Vimael Machín for assignment.
Additionally, the Orioles transferred right-handed starter Brandon Young to the 60-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, ending his rookie season. He is temporarily removed from the team’s 40-man roster as a result of the transaction, allowing Contreras to be added.
Young, 27, made 12 starts for an injury-depleted Orioles rotation after earning his first big league call-up on April 19. The 6-foot-6 right-hander struggled to a 1-7 record, 6.24 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, and 7.3 K/9 rate over 57.2 innings, though he did have some memorable moments as a rookie.
On July 8, Young threw an immaculate inning against the New York Mets—becoming just the fourth pitcher to accomplish that feat in Orioles history. He earned his first win against the Houston Astros on Aug. 15, carrying a perfect-game bid into the eighth inning before former teammate Ramón Urías broke it up with a two-out infield single.
Young made his next and final start of 2025 last Thursday against Houston, allowing seven runs over 5.1 innings before injuring his hamstring covering first base on a groundout. Baltimore currently has five healthy starters and could get Tyler Wells (UCL repair surgery) back by early September. However, the team will be counting on Contreras to provide bulk relief behind opener Dietrich Enns on Wednesday.
Contreras, 25, joined the Orioles late in the offseason and remained with the organization after being removed from the club’s 40-man roster and passing through waivers in March. He has now been added back after posting a 3.73 ERA over 91.2 innings for Triple-A Norfolk.
A former highly ranked prospect, Contreras has bounced between organizations in recent seasons. The right-hander last appeared in the majors with the Los Angeles Angels in 2024, pitching in 37 games. He owns a 4.72 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and 7.7 K/9 rate across 234.2 career MLB innings.
Hiraldo, 29, was charged with three earned runs over 1.1 innings out of the bullpen during Tuesday night’s 5-0 defeat. Through 12 big league appearances this season, he has posted a 5.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 12 strikeouts with four home runs and six walks allowed in 14.1 innings.
Read More: Yankees nearly signed Baltimore Orioles top prospect
Rivera, 29, owns a .297/.362/.356 (.718 OPS) slash line in 246 plate appearances with Norfolk this year. He was previously on Baltimore’s active roster from April 28 to June 10 and again from June 28 to July 1, remaining with the organization all season despite being designated for assignment twice.
The corner infielder went on a tear for the Orioles late in 2024, batting .313/.370/.578 (.948 OPS) with four home runs and 14 RBIs over a 27-game stretch. However, through his first 26 MLB games this year, Rivera has a .570 OPS with no home runs and just three RBIs.
Machín, 31, was recalled earlier this month for his first MLB action since 2022. The former A’s infielder went 1-for-11 with a home run over four games with the Orioles and will now pass through waivers.