Baltimore Orioles Designate Reliever For Assignment Days After Claiming Him
The Baltimore Orioles have made a surprising roster move on Saturday morning and are parting ways with one of their newest pitchers.
According to an announcement from the team, in order to make room for the recently promoted right-handed pitcher Brandon Young — who is making his Major League Baseball debut this afternoon slated to start against the Cincinnati Reds — fellow right-hander Scott Blewett is being designated for assignment.
Blewett was claimed off waivers earlier this week by the Orioles after he was designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins and made two appearances for Baltimore.
In 4.1 innings, he gave up five hits and no earned runs with six strikeouts and a walk.
Overall for the season Blewett has a 1.00 ERA and 1.111 WHIP over nine innings and four appearances, making it likely he will be claimed either by Minnesota once again or by another team entirely.
While Baltimore likely would have preferred to keep him, Blewett was out of minor league options which left them no choice but to have to designate him for assignment.
Young is coming up to make his debut in the wake of what has been once again a brutal start for the Orioles in the pitching injury department.
Zach Eflin was already on the injured list and Grayson Rodriguez is seeking a second opinion on a sore shoulder, leaving an already thin Baltimore rotation in desperate need of help.
If the Orioles are going to weather the storm and pull through this, someone like Young ultimately offers more upside than Blewett does despite his strong showings out of the bullpen.