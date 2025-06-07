Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Former Eighth Round Pick Joins Team's Lauded Top Prospect List

With Coby Mayo graduating from the top prospect list, the Orioles add a pitcher into the top 30.

May 8, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A Baltimore Orioles hat and glove rest on the dugout rail during a game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles are playing some of their best baseball right now. They lost Friday night in Sacramento against the Athletics, but they were on a six-game win streak prior to that. Heading into Saturday, the Orioles are still 12 games under .500, but things are looking up for them.

One player that has struggled for Baltimore is Coby Mayo. Mayo was called up for the second time on May 31st, but he has not been hitting the ball well. Since being called up again, Mayo is just 3-for-15 with only one extra-base hit.

Despite his struggles, Mayo is going to continue to get chances at the big league level as Ryan Mountcastle is heading to the long-term IL with a grade two hamstring strain. Mountcastle is just one of many that have been getting hurt in Baltimore.

Because of Mayo's now extended stay in the Majors, he has graduated from Baltimore's top 30 prospect list. Taking his place is right-handed pitcher Braxton Bragg.

Who is Braxton Bragg?

Bragg was drafted by the Orioles in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB draft out of Dallas Baptist University. The right-hander spent his first three seasons of college at the University of Nebraska, but he pitched mainly as a reliever. At Dallas Baptist, Bragg was able to become a full-time starter.

The righty showcased a lot of control with good strikeout stuff in college. He was able to finish his college career with a 9.7 K/9 and just 2.2 BB/9. Additionally, Bragg had a 9-2 record in his final collegiate season.

Now in the minor leagues with the Orioles, Bragg is showing the same type of command and strikeout talent he had in college.

In his first full season in the organization, Bragg threw 96.1 innings, struck out 122 batters and walked only 22. With that, he finished 2024 with a 3.36 ERA while playing with the team's Single-A affiliate.

Now in his second full campaign, the former eighth-round pick is 4-1 with a 1.24 ERA across two levels. He has thrown 51.0 innings, struck out 67 batters, walked 16, and opponents are hitting a very low .166 off him.

Bragg uses a four-pitch mix to get hitters out. Per his scouting report, the right-hander runs his fastball in the mid to upper-90s, and his three secondary pitches generate plenty of whiffs.

He not only enters the Orioles top 30 prospect list, but Bragg is slotted in at No. 15 in his debut on the list.

