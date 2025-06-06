Orioles Pull Off Early Trade For Braves Relief Pitcher in Latest Move
The Baltimore Orioles have pulled off a trade headed into weekend on a six-game winning streak which should bolster their pitching depth.
According to an announcement from the team, they have acquired right-handed veteran reliever Scott Blewett from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations. In order to open up a spot on the 40-man roster, outfielder Jordyn Adams has been designated for assignment.
The team also reinstated Ramón Laureano from the 10-day injured list which will force another roster move to be made once Blewett actually arrives from Atlanta.
Blewett was designated for assignment by the Braves in a major roster shakeup after a shocking blown lead in the ninth inning in which he surrendered five earned runs.
Prior to that though, he was actually having a great season across stints with the Orioles and Minnesota Twins before Atlanta, entering the game with a 2.28 ERA and not having allowed a run in six consectuive outings.
Baltimore had claimed Blewett off waivers from Minnesota in April, but DFA'd him after 4.1 scoreless innings over two appearances.
Overall on the season, the 29-year-old still has a respectable 3.91 ERA over 15 appearances and 25.1 innings even after the Braves meltdown on Thursday. With 24 strikeouts compared to just 11 walks, Blewett has really been fairly reliable.
He is absolutely capable of helping the Orioles bullpen and deserving of another shot after a hasty move by Atlanta.
Perhaps Baltimore can make the Braves look foolish for cutting bait with the right-hander prematurely as Blewett looks to prove himself following a third team switch in 2025 alone.