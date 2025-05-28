Orioles Recall Right-Handed Pitcher Matt Bowman, Option Hiraldo to Triple-A
The Baltimore Orioles announced on Wednesday that the club has selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Matt Bowman while optioning right-handed pitcher Yaramil Hiraldo to Triple-A Norfolk.
The move brings Bowman back to the Oriole bullpen, where he held a role from Opening Day through May 12 when he accepted an assignment to Norfolk after being designated for assignment.
Baltimore signed Bowman to a minor-league deal back in December, and the Chevy Chase native earned a spot on the Opening Day roster with 12 strikeouts in 8.2 innings of work in spring training.
Bowman made 16 appearances with the Orioles, producing a 5.19 ERA while largely appearing in games the team was trailing.
The brief stint with the Tides may have done Bowman some good, as he allowed just one run in 6.1 innings of work while striking out seven in Triple-A.
The 34-year-old will take Hiraldo's spot on the 26-man roster.
Hiraldo earned a call-up to the Major League roster in the team's corresponding move for the decision to designate veteran reliever Cionel Perez for assignment on May 24.
The 29-year-old native of the Dominican Republic made one appearance with the Orioles, striking out one and allowing one hit and no runs in 1.1 innings of work in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Baltimore is in the midst of a nightmarish season thanks in large part to the struggles of its pitching staff, so any improvment from Bowman's prior showings would be a welcome contribution as the team looks to claw its way back up the standings.