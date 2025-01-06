Baltimore Orioles Have More Work To Do if They're Going Be AL Contenders
It is easy to see why so many analysts and insiders are still high on the Baltimore Orioles.
There is no denying the impressive collection of young talent on the roster, headlined by MVP-contending shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
Finding a superstar to build around is tough enough, but the Orioles have done a solid job of putting pieces around him as well.
Adley Rutschman is one of the best catchers in the game. Colton Cowser was the Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2024. Jordan Westburg is a versatile infield piece. Jackson Holliday has immense potential and was regarded as the No. 1 prospect in the sport last year.
However, the clock is starting to tick when it comes to turning all of these assets into success on the field.
Brent Maguire of MLB.com was right when he listed Baltimore among the teams who have the most work to do ahead of Spring Training.
“The sense of urgency in Baltimore is not quite the same as it is in Toronto, but there’s definitely a feeling that the Orioles need to start pushing in more of their chips now. The Orioles won 193 regular-season games from 2023-24 -- trailing only the Dodgers and Braves -- but don’t have any postseason wins to show for it.”
The biggest reason they need to feel some urgency is the talent that has already left the franchise this offseason.
Ace starting pitcher Corbin Burnes signed a six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks in free agency. Pitching was already a need for the team and watching their best hurler walk certainly hurts.
All-Star right fielder Anthony Santander also is poised to leave.
He is garnering interest from several teams and the Orioles don’t seem look willing to retain him.
Part of that is because the team has already signed outfielder Tyler O’Neill this offseason. His three-year deal indicates that he is going to be an everyday player for as long as he remains in Baltimore.
Catcher Gary Sanchez was also signed, taking over for James McCann behind Rutschman. He offers some real pop from the right side and could receive some playing time at designated hitter and is willing to play first base if needed as well.
Depth was added to the starting rotation with veteran Charlie Morton agreeing to a one-year deal and Tomoyuki Sugano being signed away from the NPB.
So, it certainly hasn’t been from a lack of activity that the Orioles landed on Maguire’s list.
The question is, did they do enough to keep up with the other contenders they are competing against?
“But is that enough given how much the Orioles could lose in free agency and how good the AL East is? Time will tell, but the Orioles certainly could do more to capitalize on their wave of young talent that continues to push its way into the Majors,” Maguire added.
Fans have to be a little uneasy after seeing the New York Yankees sign Max Fried and Paul Goldschmidt in free agency, and add closer Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger in trades.
The Boston Red Sox dipped into their farm system to acquire Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, something many insiders thought Baltimore could and should have done upgrade their pitching staff.
To this point, trading prospects isn’t something they have been willing to do.
But to keep pace in the division, they need to strongly consider making a push to acquire one of the ace-caliber pitchers available, such as Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners.