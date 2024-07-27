Baltimore Orioles Interested in Trade for Cubs' Impact Pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles have already been busy ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. However, they might be done just yet.
So far, they have made two separate trades.
In the first move, they sent outfielder Austin Hays to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for for right-hander Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Christian Pache. It wasn't a super big move, but it added important depth.
Next up, they made a bigger move to acquire a piece for their starting rotation. They pulled off a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays to bring in Zach Eflin.
Now, they could be eyeing another big move to acquire another starting pitcher.
According to a report from Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, the Orioles are one of the teams showing interest in acquiring Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon.
"With that in mind, the question turns to which players the Cubs could trade. Right-hander Jameson Taillon has been garnering a lot of attention in recent days. The Yankees, Red Sox and Orioles have all expressed interest in the 32-year-old Taillon, sources said."
Obviously, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have been linked to Taillon for a few days now. Seeing Baltimore thrown into the mix is new and very intriguing.
Taillon has had a very solid season with the Cubs so far. He has started in 17 games this season, compiling a 7-5 record to go along with a 2.96 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP, a 3.7 K/BB ratio, and 100.1 innings pitched.
Not only would Taillon be a piece that could help the Orioles compete for a World Series this season, he is also under contract for the 2025 season. That would be a major plus for Baltimore.
Being able to exit the trade deadline with two new starters in Eflin and Taillon would be a dream scenario. Starting pitching has been one of the biggest needs for the Orioles all season long.
Offensively, they are a juggernaut and can score runs in bunches. Their pitching staff has been the only question mark when it comes to their World Series hopes. Acquiring Taillon would round out the rotation needs.
Another need that could be addressed is in the bullpen. A good arm or two there would be extremely valuable as well.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about Baltimore over the next few days. The Orioles don't seem likely to be done just yet and Taillon is definitely a name to keep an eye on.