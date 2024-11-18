Baltimore Orioles Linked to Cy Young Starter to Replace Free-Agent Ace
The Baltimore Orioles could be in the mix to sign or trade for a pitcher with question marks this winter.
Whether a pitcher had a down campaign last season or dealt with an injury, taking risks can benefit if it's the right player.
There will be many pitchers on the free agent market this offseason, and with the possibility of losing Corbin Burnes, the Orioles might not have a better plan than to buy low on a starter.
In the trade market there a few high-level arms that are expected to be available. Baltimore still has the prospect assets to get a deal done in many scenarios, even though some of those prospects have been called up to the Major League level.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report linked Baltimore to a pitcher that fits the description of a buy-low candidate that could pay off for them next season.
Miller named Sandy Alcantara, a former Cy Young Award winner, a trade candidate. He wrote about how he could fit in with the Orioles, knowing that the cost associated with trading him in salary is already set — $17.3 million in 2025 and 2026, followed by a $21 million club option in 2027 that includes a $2 million buyout.
"Even fresh off a season lost to TJ recovery, Alcántara plausibly could fetch double that salary on a long-term deal if he were a free agent right now."
Alcantara didn't throw a pitch in 2024 and struggled mightily in 2023, posting a 4.14 ERA and just 151 strikeouts in 184.2 innings pitched.
Alcantara had plenty of wear and tear before the injury. The right-hander had thrown in at least 184.2 innings in four of the last five campaigns.
He was a workhorse, and while Alcantara's best attribute was staying on the mound, he showed greaet stuff when he was at his best.
He posted an incredible 2.28 ERA in 228.2 innings in 2022, which was the year he won the National League Cy Young Award.
Depending on what Baltimore would have to give up, there might not be many better options.
Sure, it'd be risky, especially for the Orioles, who have two starters who will miss at least part of the 2025 season due to Tommy John surgery. But the potential production he could give Baltimore could rival some of the best starters in Major League Baseball.