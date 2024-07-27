Baltimore Orioles Linked to Arm Who Could Help in Future if ‘Corbin Burnes Departs'
The Baltimore Orioles have more ammo than any other team in baseball entering the trade deadline. That's, of course, if they make many of their top prospects available in trades.
There are many reasons to go all in right now. This team clearly has a chance to win the World Series, and with multiple injuries to their starting pitching rotation, the need for an arm or two is as obvious as anything around baseball.
Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet have been the two names linked to the Orioles most in recent months, and it makes perfect sense. If Skubal or Crochet gets moved, Baltimore could put together a package that could interest their respective teams.
But there's another reason why landing Skubal or Crochet might be the best thing to do. David Schoenfield of ESPN brought up the idea that Corbin Burnes could leave in the offseason, a fair point if the front office doesn't want to pay him as much as he's proven to be worth.
Skubal and Crochet don't hit free agency until 2027, so they'll be relatively cheap compared to Burnes, who could command as much as $300 million.
"Skubal is an ace, a difference-maker, and he's not just a rental. He can help the Orioles if Corbin Burnes departs next year as a free agent. That's a key point:
"Without Burnes and presumably without Kyle Bradish (he could miss part of 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery last month), the Orioles will be hunting for a top-of-the-rotation starter in the offseason anyway. They may as well do it now."
When they traded for Burnes, the idea should've been to keep him around with this young core. He's arguably been the best pitcher in baseball this year, posting an impressive 2.45 ERA and striking out 121 in 132.0 innings pitched.
However, while different ownership, history would suggest that the Orioles won't pay him. It doesn't make much sense why they'd trade for him to keep him around for one season, but it's the reality of the situation.
If Burnes were to be re-signed in the offseason, a one-two punch of him and Skubal would be the best in baseball by a considerable amount. If not, they'd have a left-hander who might be even better.
This roster is at the point where they can't afford to lose any of their high-level players, no matter the price. But if they do, they have to be replaced.
Skubal would be just that.