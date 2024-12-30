Baltimore Orioles Linked To Best Closer Available in MLB Free Agency
To say free agency has gone as planned for the Baltimore Orioles would be dishonest. While many didn't expect Corbin Burnes to return, that doesn't take away from the fact that losing him is a major issue.
It might not be all of the Orioles' fault for Burnes not returning, but it's still disappointing, nonetheless. The past is the past, and Baltimore can't worry about it too much, but there's a lot to do if it wants to become the team it's expected to be over the next decade.
Offensively speaking, the Orioles didn't swing the bat as they had hoped in the second half of 2024. That was, in large part, why they struggled. If Baltimore doesn't swing it better heading into 2025 and when it matters most next October, if it even gets there at this rate, the squad shouldn't expect much to change.
However, with the Orioles' current rotation, there are more questions on the pitching side of things than offensively. Pitching still wins games at the highest level, and from a rotation and bullpen standpoint, Baltimore isn't where it needs to be.
Jake Rill of MLB.com linked the Orioles to someone who could help them. He named Tanner Scott a fit, a player who would return to Baltimore after spending a few years of his career with the organization.
His logic? The elite starting pitching market has dried up now that Burnes has signed. The O's might need a trade partner to bolster its rotation and, while working on that, signing a player like Scott gives Baltimore more options at the back of its bullpen.
"Baltimore could still look to add a high-leverage arm to the back end of its bullpen mix via free agency," he wrote. "One potential fit is the 30-year-old Scott, who would serve as a strong left-handed complement to the right-handed trio of closer Félix Bautista, Yennier Cano and Seranthony Domínguez."
There's always value in adding bullpen arms, and from a rotation standpoint, the Orioles need another arm. But, if that's the sort of bullpen Baltimore could put together, it would give them some flexibility while they find the right starter.
Even if that starting pitcher could simply come in and give them 150.0 plus innings, it would give the rotation some extra backbone.
But as Rill touched on, there aren't many more options on the free agency market who could come in and be an elite arm. Baltimore will likely have to trade for one, and it has the assets to do so.
If the front office were to add Scott and trade for a top-of-the-line starter, things would look much better.