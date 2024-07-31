Baltimore Orioles Lose Tanner Scott Sweepstakes
The trade deadline was a busy one for the Baltimore Orioles, acquiring pitching left and right in Zach Eflin, Seranthony Dominguez and Trevor Rogers. However, they missed out on the top closer, Miami Marlins' Tanner Scott, as he was dealt to the San Diego Padres.
Baltimore had been widely connected to Scott leading up to Tuesday's deadline, as bullpen help had been their biggest need and the left-handed closer was the best on the market. Not to mention, Scott began his career in Baltimore.
The 30-year-old has had a true breakout season, making his first All-Star team. In 44 games, the lefty has a 1.18 ERA and 18 saves with a 10.4 K/9. He is a true rental as he is going to be a free agent following the season, but his price was high. The Padres traded four of their top prospects to get Scott's services, maybe a price that the Orioles weren't willing to match.
Losing out on Scott is a tough blow for Baltimore, as he could have solidified the bullpen. With Danny Coulombe on the 60-day IL, their relieving group is not at full strength. Cionel Perez, one of their two lefties, has struggled this season. In 35 games, Perez has a 4.26 ERA with a 1.295 WHIP.
The other lefty in the bullpen, Keegan Akin, has improved upon his performance from 2023 and has been solid in 2024. Akin's ERA is down from 6.85 to 3.40 and he is striking out 10.7 per nine, but it still might not be enough.
Craig Kimbrel has 23 saves, but a 3.46 ERA and there is always the worry about his career 4.50 ERA in the postseason. Jacob Webb and Yenier Cano have sub-3.00 ERAs, but have not pitched a lot in the high-leverage, late innings.
Scott would have been a great addition for that exact reason: late innings. Without Felix Bautista, who is out for the entire season, Baltimore doesn't have a lockdown, late inning guy. While they brought in Seranthony Dominguez, he is also having a down year. With a 4.75 ERA and just one save for the Phillies, he hasn't been that high-leverage pitcher this season.
The Orioles are still a very good team and will likely be the favorite to make the World Series in the American League. However, like many good teams in the past have done, the move most thought they would have made was to get a high leverage, late inning reliever. The bullpen hasn't been bad, but it is their weakspot at is currently stands.
It's not the end of the world, and it could be a simple as San Diego just out-pricing them. Regardless, it could end up playing a big role in September and October.