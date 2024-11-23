Baltimore Orioles Non-Tender Former World Series Champion at Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles opted not to tender a contract to one veteran player at Friday's deadline, as they opted to part ways with reliever Jacob Webb, who joined the franchise in 2023.
Friday deadline was for Major League Baseball teams to tender their remaining 40-roster players contracts for next season. It did not mean the Orioles and those players had to come to terms on a deal. It just meant the O’s had to declare their intent to get a deal done.
In these cases, the focus is on arbitration-eligible players, as some teams will use the tender process to get out of paying arbitration costs to players they don’t see keeping the next season.
Webb, who was arbitration-eligible but not able to become a free agent until 2027, must have fallen into that category. Webb was projected to make $1.7 million in arbitration, per MLB Trade Rumors projections.
Webb was a reliable bullpen arm last season as he went 2-5 with a 3.02 ERA in 60 appearances. He also had two saves. In 56.2 innings he struck out 58 and walked 27 as the Orioles made the postseason for the second straight year.
He started 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels, as he signed a minor league deal before the season. The Angels promoted him in May but designated him for assignment in August.
Baltimore picked up Webb off waivers and slid him into the bullpen. As part of Baltimore's stretch drive to win 100 games and the American League East, he had a 3.27 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 22 innings.
The right-hander broke into the Majors with Atlanta in 2019, and he spent his first three seasons as a reliever with the Braves. He made 78 appearances with Atlanta, finishing 9-4 with a 2.47 ERA. He struck out 71 hitters and walked 31 in 76.2 innings.
His time with Atlanta culminated with him claiming a World Series championship with the Braves in 2021.
To start 2022 he was optioned to Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate and later designated for assignment, after which Arizona picked him up. The Diamondbacks assigned him to their Triple-A affiliate and then designated him for assignment in June.
He returned to Atlanta in a trade and designated him for assignment nine days later. He became a free agent after the season and signed with the Angels.
The Riverside, Calif., native has a 12-10 record with a 2.98 ERA and 186 strikeouts for his career.