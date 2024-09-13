Baltimore Orioles Part Ways With Longtime Staff Member
Things are still happening on the field for the Baltimore Orioles as they look to close out the season strong and win back-to-back AL East titles for the first time since the late-1970s, but that doesn't mean the organization isn't eyeing some changes.
That was expected after David Rubenstein and his ownership group officially took over this franchise after a swift change of power was brought on by the death of previous owner Peter Angelos.
The Orioles had already announced the hiring of Catie Griggs as their president of business operations back in July, ushering in a new era of this organization that will be shaped how Rubenstein and his group see fit.
He's stated he won't be involved on the baseball side of things, leaving that up to executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias.
According to Roch Kubatko of MASN, there will be some changes coming on that side of the organization after he reported longtime staff member Dave Schmidt won't be returning in 2025.
The former Major League pitcher who had an 11-year career, three with Baltimore, most recently was serving as the complex pitching and rehab coordinator near his home in Sarasota. His tenure started back in 1998 as his roles spanned two stints as the pitching coordinator and rehab coordinator, while also overseeing the Dominican program at one point.
This hasn't been formally announced by the team yet, but Kubatko reports his sources have told him that Schmidt has been informed "that his contract wouldn't be renewed."
No reason was stated for why this change has has been made, but the Orioles have decided to go in a different direction.