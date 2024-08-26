Baltimore Orioles Obvious Corbin Burnes Replacement Can Only Get $7 Million in FA
On paper, this might be the best opportunity the Baltimore Orioles will have for the next decade to win a World Series. While their core should only get better moving forward, there are a few different reasons why the Orioles need to take advantage of this chance right now.
For one, there isn't a clear-cut contender in the league. There's plenty of parity, and unless something drastic happens in the next month, the World Series looks up for grabs. Factor that in with Corbin Burnes potentially leaving in free agency, and Baltimore has to be ready to go.
The Burnes situation is a tough one. On one hand, it makes plenty of sense to give him every dollar he wants. However, he also has the final say in that. If the right-hander doesn't want to stay with the Orioles, they don't have much of an option.
Unfortunately, it'd be the worst possible outcome for this organization. A year ago, they were searching for an ace. Not only did they get one, but they might have the best arm in Major League Baseball.
So, where do they turn from here if he does end up leaving in the offseason? There might be a pitcher who'd be plenty cheaper and just as good.
Roki Sasaki, a pitcher from Japan, could hit the free agency market. It's uncertain if Sasaki will be posted, but if he does, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN reported that he'd be eligible to sign a contract for up to just $7 million.
"If Sasaki comes over this winter, he would be limited to the international bonus pools, like Shohei Ohtani was when he signed for $2.3 million before the 2018 season.
"That means the most Sasaki could get is around a $7 million bonus (and no guaranteed big league money). Since money likely wouldn't be the biggest factor in his choice of team, he might have to settle for as little as a few million, depending on which club he picks and how many deals they've already struck."
Baltimore has been cheap in the past, so there's always a scenario that Burnes walks because they don't give him the money he's looking for. However, with Sasaki, that wouldn't be an issue.
Burnes has proven more due to pitching in the big leagues, but Sasaki is viewed as a potential generational type of pitcher. In Japan, he's been lights out throughout his first four professional seasons. He's posted a 2.01 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and has struck out 486 hitters in 380 2/3 innings pitched.
The best-case scenario would be for the Orioles to sign both in the offseason. If that doesn't happen, Sasaki would be the perfect Burnes replacement.