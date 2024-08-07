Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Place Important Reliever on Injured List

The Baltimore Orioles have received yet another blow to their pitching staff.

Brad Wakai

May 19, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jacob Webb (71) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
May 19, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jacob Webb (71) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards / Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports
When it rains, it pours, and that is exactly what the Baltimore Orioles are experiencing with their pitching staff right now.

Unfortunately for them, this feels like it has been a steady storm throughout the year.

They were already without their superstar closer Felix Bautista for this entire campaign following his Tommy John surgery. Then, three of their starters underwent season-ending surgeries followed by their star reliever Danny Coulombe getting sidelined until sometime in September if everything goes right.

On Tuesday, the Orioles had to scratch Grayson Rodriguez from his scheduled start and have now sent him back to Baltimore to undergo further testing and imaging to examine what is being described as an "injured lat."

It doesn't stop there, though.

Roch Kubatko of MASN reported they have now moved important reliever Jacob Webb to the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation. They have recalled Bryan Baker to be his replacement.

This is a massive blow to the Orioles.

Not only does it sideline one of their best bullpen arms who has an ERA of 3.08 across his 53 appearances this year, but it also forces them to rely on Baker who has struggled with nine earned runs given up during his 17.2 innings pitched.

Webb is also a very unique weapon since the right-hander is actually better when facing lefty batters, holding them to a batting average of .125.

Without him in the mix, an increased reliance will be placed upon the shoulders of their left-handers Cionel Perez and the struggling Gregory Soto.

Hopefully this inflammation is something that can be cured with some rest and Webb is back in the mix for the stretch run, but elbow issues like this are always tricky to deal with, something that Baltimore understands perhaps better than anyone.

