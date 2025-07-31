Baltimore Orioles place Zach Eflin on IL; Will he still be traded?
With the MLB trade deadline set for Thursday at 6 pm EST., it is going to be a busy day for the Baltimore Orioles.
They have already completed five trades ahead of the deadline, tearing down their bullpen with Bryan Baker, Gregory Soto, Seranthony Dominguez and Andrew Kittredge all being traded. In addition, they moved utility man Ramon Urias to the Houston Astros as well.
Even more deals are expected to be finalized in the coming hours, but the future of one player who was available for trade is now clouded.
Veteran starting pitcher Zach Eflin is heading to the injured list, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required).
Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports later revealed that Eflin is dealing with back discomfort.
This will be the third stint on the sideline for Eflin this season, as he previously dealt with a lat strain in April and lower back pain in June.
Rosenthal reports that he is expected back before the end of the regular season.
As one of the players who was widely expected to be traded by the Orioles, how does this affect things on that front?
The MLB insider shared that it is still “very possible” the veteran right-hander will be on the move despite the new injury popping up.
Eflin, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the trade deadline in 2024, has not been nearly as effective in 2025 as he was down the stretch last year for the Orioles.
In his injury plagued campaign, he has made only 14 starts with an ugly 5.93 ERA in 71.1 innings with 50 strikeouts.
He does have some playoff experience, both as a starting pitcher and reliever, which will appeal to contending teams even if he is sidelined until the middle of August.