Baltimore Orioles Predicted To Have Just Two All-Stars This Season
The Baltimore Orioles' young talent is on the rise, which could mean an increasing presence on All-Star weekend in the future.
This year, though, they might see a dip.
Last season, the Orioles had five players make it. In ESPN writer David Schoenfield's recent predictions for the 2025 All-Star rosters, Baltimore had just two players to make the roster.
Gunnar Henderson is the biggest lock to make it as not only one of the best shortstops in the AL, but one of the best players in all of baseball.
Henderson is coming off of a career-best campaign that included a .281/.364/.529 slash line with 37 home runs and 92 RBI to earn his first All-Star nod.
There is no reason to expect him to fall off of a cliff since he has only gotten better each season he's been in the MLB.
Adley Rutschman is the only other player expected to get the call as one of MLB's premier catchers. He is already a two-time All-Star in his first three years.
Rutschman's return is much more in question, though, given how poorly he ended last season. In the 58 games he played after the break, he slashed just .207/.282/.303 with three home runs.
It was likely just a slump, but eyes around the league will be locked in to how he starts the year. If that production continues, his All-Star streak is going to be near the bottom of the priority list.
Jordan Westburg made it last season and is still on the roster, but he was not in the predictions to make it at the hot corner.
Westburg was a bit of a surprise All-Star in the first place. Not many expected him to make it before the year started. He both slumped and missed time in the second half with injury, so he too will need to bounce back. But he just doesn't have the benefit of doubt like Rutschman does.
Corbin Burnes is one of the guys who was there for Baltimore, but he is no longer with the team. He was included in the predictions to make it with his new squad, the Arizona Diamondbacks.
If there was an Orioles player who would be able to make a jump and represent the team in the festivities this year, it would be starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez.
Rodriguez continues to get better each season and is coming off of a 3.86 ERA campaign that saw his K/9 increase to 10.0.
If the 25-year-old is able to take another step in his career, the All-Star Game is within reach.