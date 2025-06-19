Baltimore Orioles Predicted To Be Sellers at MLB Trade Deadline, with Caveat
The Baltimore Orioles have shown some life on the field recently, going 15-7 since dropping a season-high 18 games under the .500 mark following a loss to the Boston Red Sox on May 24.
It has been encouraging to see some players start to turn things around after a brutal start to the season, but the hole that was dug to begin the year was incredibly deep.
At this point, it could be a case of too little, too late for the Orioles, who are in the cellar of the American League East, 11 games behind the New York Yankees.
More News: Orioles Slugger Throws Hilarious Shade at Red Sox Boss Following Shocking Trade
A 6.0 game deficit in the wild card standings isn’t insurmountable, but there are six teams between Baltimore and the third and final wild card spot, which the Seattle Mariners currently hold.
As a result, the Orioles have been predicted to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, and it is hard to argue against that prediction.
Unless the team shockingly adds some pieces to the pitching staff, they don’t look to have enough arms to sustain this level of success.
More News: Orioles Slugger Listed As Possible Mariners Trade Target by Former MLB Executive
Injuries have ravaged the team’s depth in the starting rotation with Grayson Rodriguez yet to make an appearance in 2025 and Cade Povich being the latest starter to be sidelined.
However, Rymer isn’t expecting a complete teardown and fire sale this year from Baltimore.
“This said, there will surely be a limit on what they're willing to deal. Teams can ask about the controllable guys, but their time would be better spent on inquiring about rentals. On that front, Cedric Mullins and Zach Eflin are enticing options,” he wrote.
More News: Orioles Have Seen Biggest Decline of Any MLB Team From Preseason to Present Day
In addition to their starting center fielder and opening day starting pitcher, the Orioles should receive plenty of calls on slugger Ryan O’Hearn, who is in the midst of a breakout campaign and has been mashing right-handed pitching.
Teams will assuredly call about the availability of players under team control for multiple years, such as closer Felix Bautista and emerging relief pitcher Bryan Baker.
Unless Baltimore is blown away by an offer in what will be a seller's market, there is no real incentive to move either of those players. Bautista is under team control through 2027 and Baker is under control through 2028.
More News: Baltimore Orioles General Manager Facing Pressure at MLB Trade Deadline
This isn’t a group that is very far away from being in the playoff race in the AL.
A few offseason tweaks and the young players in the lineup getting back on track would have the Orioles as a contender again in 2026.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.