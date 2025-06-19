Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Predicted To Be Sellers at MLB Trade Deadline, with Caveat

Don't expect a complete fire sale from the Baltimore Orioles this year.

Kenneth Teape

Jul 27, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias reacts on the field before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Jul 27, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias reacts on the field before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles have shown some life on the field recently, going 15-7 since dropping a season-high 18 games under the .500 mark following a loss to the Boston Red Sox on May 24.

It has been encouraging to see some players start to turn things around after a brutal start to the season, but the hole that was dug to begin the year was incredibly deep.

At this point, it could be a case of too little, too late for the Orioles, who are in the cellar of the American League East, 11 games behind the New York Yankees.

More News: Orioles Slugger Throws Hilarious Shade at Red Sox Boss Following Shocking Trade

A 6.0 game deficit in the wild card standings isn’t insurmountable, but there are six teams between Baltimore and the third and final wild card spot, which the Seattle Mariners currently hold.

As a result, the Orioles have been predicted to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, and it is hard to argue against that prediction.

Unless the team shockingly adds some pieces to the pitching staff, they don’t look to have enough arms to sustain this level of success.

More News: Orioles Slugger Listed As Possible Mariners Trade Target by Former MLB Executive

Injuries have ravaged the team’s depth in the starting rotation with Grayson Rodriguez yet to make an appearance in 2025 and Cade Povich being the latest starter to be sidelined.

However, Rymer isn’t expecting a complete teardown and fire sale this year from Baltimore.

“This said, there will surely be a limit on what they're willing to deal. Teams can ask about the controllable guys, but their time would be better spent on inquiring about rentals. On that front, Cedric Mullins and Zach Eflin are enticing options,” he wrote.

More News: Orioles Have Seen Biggest Decline of Any MLB Team From Preseason to Present Day

In addition to their starting center fielder and opening day starting pitcher, the Orioles should receive plenty of calls on slugger Ryan O’Hearn, who is in the midst of a breakout campaign and has been mashing right-handed pitching.

Teams will assuredly call about the availability of players under team control for multiple years, such as closer Felix Bautista and emerging relief pitcher Bryan Baker.

Unless Baltimore is blown away by an offer in what will be a seller's market, there is no real incentive to move either of those players. Bautista is under team control through 2027 and Baker is under control through 2028.

More News: Baltimore Orioles General Manager Facing Pressure at MLB Trade Deadline

This isn’t a group that is very far away from being in the playoff race in the AL.

A few offseason tweaks and the young players in the lineup getting back on track would have the Orioles as a contender again in 2026.

For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News