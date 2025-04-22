Baltimore Orioles Relief Pitcher Heads To Injured List, Starter Gets Recalled
The Baltimore Orioles continue to struggle, and their injured list keeps adding new names.
It has been a brutal start to the season for the Orioles. The team isn't playing anywhere near where they want to be and injuries continue to mount, especially for the pitching staff.
Most notably, Baltimore has been without both Zach Eflin and Grayson Rodriguez in the starting rotation. While Eflin made a couple of starts prior to getting injured, Rodriguez has yet to be seen this year.
These two injuries have left the rotation in shambles, and things aren’t getting any better.
On Tuesday, the Orioles placed Cody Poteet on the injured list and recalled starter Brandon Young.
Poteet made his season debut in the disastrous loss to the Cincinnati Reds, and he played a part in the historic loss, allowing five runs in 2.2 innings of work.
With the relief pitcher heading to the IL, it will be Young coming back up to join the rotation. The 26-year-old made his debut over the weekend against the Reds and allowed three runs in four innings of work.
The young right-hander has pitched well in the minors and could end up being a solid fourth or fifth starter.
Due to the uncertainty of when Rodriguez or Eflin will be back, Young has the opportunity to make a name for himself in the rotation. Furthermore, even some of the healthy pitchers like Charlie Morton are struggling.
The starting rotation is going to continue to be a massive problem for the Orioles until they get healthy. However, with that timeline being an unknown, Baltimore could see its season slip away rather quickly.