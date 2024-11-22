Baltimore Orioles Shockingly Left Off As Suitor For Superstar Free Agent
The Baltimore Orioles could have some potentially gigantic holes to fill on their roster this offseason.
Their best starting pitcher, Corbin Burnes, and All-Star right fielder Anthony Santander are both hitting free agency. Losing either of them would be a massive blow, and not retaining their ace would potentially be crippling.
Pitching would have been a need even with Burnes in the mix, thanks to injuries to two members of the starting rotation. But, if he leaves, the Orioles will be in a tough spot and would likely be aggressive in pursuing someone such as Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox on the trade market.
If Santander were to depart, it would certainly hurt the offense. But, their organization is loaded with high-upside hitters. He would be a little easier to replace, especially since there are some options in free agency who could take his spot.
Naturally, fans would love to see ownership and the front office go to the top of the market to land a player such as Juan Soto should their powerful switch-hitter leave in free agency.
It would be an incredible addition for several reasons. First and foremost, he is a talented player who is just entering his prime and would fit right into the timeline of their current core featuring Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg and Jackson Holliday. That doesn't include the remaining talent in the minor-league system, including top prospect Samuel Basallo.
Also, landing Soto would be a huge blow to their AL East rivals, the New York Yankees. He and Aaron Judge were one of the most productive duos in baseball history last season. Breaking that up has to be appealing to Baltimore.
Alas, it doesn’t sound like the Orioles are a realistic landing spot for the All-Star right fielder. Over at The Athletic, Jim Bowden shared his rankings for his top free-agent suitors.
Baltimore wasn’t among the top 10.
Unfortunately, several of their rivals were. Along with the Yankees, who were listed at No. 2 behind the New York Mets, the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays were featured in the rankings at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively.
The Orioles are certainly hoping that Soto leaves the division so they don’t have to deal with him as many times during the regular season. Going to the National League would be the best outcome for the franchise, outside of acquiring him themselves.
Given the weaknesses that have to be addressed, it shouldn’t come as too much of a shock that Baltimore isn’t listed among the Soto suitors.