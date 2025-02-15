Baltimore Orioles Should Consider Extending This Young Superstar Now
With so much young talent, the Baltimore Orioles have a wealth of decisions to make when it comes to paying them.
The Orioles have taken great care to build a pipeline full of talent, some of which is already contributing as starters at Camden Yards and others who are closing in on a promotion.
But, at some point, Baltimore must decide whether to pay those young players or allow them to hit free agency.
One of those players is catcher Adley Rutschman.
Rutschman is already eligible for arbitration. He avoided an arbitration hearing this offseason by agreeing to a one-year deal worth $5.5 million. That’s a big jump from the league minimum of $760,300 he was paid last year.
But he has two more arbitration years ahead of him before he hits free agency in 2028.
That’s why, in MLB.com’s opinion, the 27-year-old is one of 14 players who are candidates for long-term extensions this season and beyond.
In three MLB seasons he has slashed .261/.351/.421/.772 with 52 home runs and 201 RBI. He’s coming off his least productive offensive season, during which he slashed .250/.318/.391/.709 with 19 home runs and 79 RBI. His production took a downward turn late in the season, which is part of the reason why the O’s brought in Gary Sanchez to back him up.
In those three seasons he’s already been to the All-Star Game twice, won the Silver Slugger at his position in 2023 and finished in the Top 12 in American League MVP voting twice, including a high of ninth in 2023.
The former Oregon State star has made the transition from first-round pick 2019 to one of the franchise’s leaders. His offense and his leadership is worth paying for especially now when Baltimore could potentially extend him into a deal that bridges his arbitration years and takes him into free agency.
There are two things in Baltimore’s favor. First, Rutschman is represented by Wasserman, which MLB.com points out has negotiated several extensions for players of late. If Rutschman was represented by, say, Scott Boras, an extension would be far less likely.
Second, owner David Rubenstein is running the show. Baltimore didn’t spend nine figures in free agency, but its spending was up by percentage more than any other team in baseball, per The Athletic.
Long-term extensions haven’t been in Baltimore’s wheelhouse the past half-dozen years. Rubenstein has expressed a willingness to spend. An extension for their star catcher would be a good place to start.