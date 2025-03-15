Baltimore Orioles Show Trade Interest in Padres Ace to Bolster Rotation
The Baltimore Orioles have had a solid but also somewhat intriguing offseason so far this year, as they have made moves to bolster their roster, but have also lost out on a few of their own free agents.
One of the most notable losses they had was ace pitcher Corbin Burnes, who ended up moving on to the Arizona Diamondbacks on a six-year, $210 million deal.
Now the Orioles are left with a bit of a predicament, as their starting rotation definitely took a knock compared to last year, with Zach Eflin, Charlie Morton, Dean Kremer, Tomoyuki Sugano, and Cade Povich set to likely be the group for Opening Day.
Finding an ace at this point in free agency is near impossible, but the trade market is always open for business, and they may find an opportunity there.
Dylan Cease has been one of the most notable names who is drawing trade interest, and with only a one-year contract to his name at the time, he would either be a rental or a long-term investment. In a recent piece by Jon Heyman of the New York Post (paid subscription required) he discussed which teams have been inquiring about the young ace, with the following quote regarding the topic:
"Inquiring teams include all five AL East clubs, the Mets, Cubs and two mystery teams (“a couple real surprises,” according to someone in the know)," he reported.
This is a relatively expected market of teams, as the American League East has been in on many different players throughout the offseason, with maybe the exception of the Tampa Bay Rays. But they do love their pitchers.
When it comes to the current pitcher market and availability of players, if Baltimore wants to go add another one, this is probably their best bet in terms of high level talent and long-term value to the franchise. Cease has been varying levels of successful during his MLB career, with 2022 and 2024 being his best seasons in terms of statistical production, so his best is likely yet to come as well.
In 2024 his production improved immensely compared to the previous season, posting a 3.47 ERA, 1.067 WHIP, 224 strikeouts to 65 walks, and pitched a shutout. This success landed him fourth in National League Cy Young voting, and No. 22 in NL MVP voting. His 2022 season got him as high up as second place in NL Cy Young, which is what teams are hoping to get when considering a trade.
Ultimately the Orioles would have to give up substantial value to get him no doubt, especially competing with the other teams on that list. But if they can manage to out-bid the clubs that are on the list, getting Cease would improve their ceiling immensely.