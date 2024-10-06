Baltimore Orioles Skipper Has 'No Idea' if Breakout Star Will Return
The Baltimore Orioles had tons of issues within their starting lineup that were caused by injuries, so when Albert Suarez stepped up into a major role, that was exactly what they needed.
Signed to a minor league contract in September 2023 after he spent roughly six years overseas, the right-hander initially began the season with their Triple-A affiliate before getting called up in mid-April to start a game.
Following that promotion, Suarez was with the team for the rest of the year.
He did whatever the Orioles needed from him, starting 24 games and coming out of the bullpen during another eight. He posted a 3.70 ERA across 133.2 innings pitched, something this rotation desperately needed after they lost three starters to injury.
It's always a good thing in the short-term when a player has a breakout performance, but that also can make it difficult for the team to retain that player when he's set to hit the open market.
That's exactly what Baltimore is facing this winter, and it's prompted manager Brandon Hyde to offer some honest thoughts about if he thinks Suarez will be back with the team in 2025.
"I have no idea at this point, but what an incredible story for us this year, what a great guy. We win that series against Kansas City, he might have been pitching in New York. You never know. But I hope it's with us. I hope it's for the best. He's been amazing for us," he said per Roch Kubatko of MASN.
The 34-year-old last pitched in Major League Baseball back in 2017 with the San Francisco Giants before he made his comeback with the Orioles, which could complicate his decision further.
Because he knows what it's like to be out of the MLB, that could cause him to take the highest contract knowing that type of money might not come around again, or he could view his breakout performance with Baltimore as something that makes him re-sign with the team.
The Orioles certainly need starting options with Corbin Burnes expected to leave in free agency and Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells out for the foreseeable future because of elbow surgeries.
What Suarez decides to do will ultimately be seen, but it sounds like Hyde doesn't know anything more than anyone else regarding his decision right now.