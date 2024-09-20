Baltimore Orioles Slugger Predicted To Sign $100 Million Deal in Offseason
The Baltimore Orioles were shown once again on Thursday why they need to keep Anthony Santander around.
Santander blasted another two home runs, including a walk-off bomb in the ninth inning. The switch-hitting outfielder now has 42 home runs on the season.
For the Orioles, this was a huge win. It'll be tough for them to win the American League East, but currently four games behind, they have an opportunity to get the job done.
Any loss from here on out would kill their chances, making this one of the bigger wins of the campaign.
Heading into October, Baltimore needs to get going. Perhaps this walk-off win could be the turning point for an offense that's struggled in recent weeks.
Focusing on Santander, the Orioles will have a decision to make when the time comes. He hits free agency this offseason and looks to be one of the top bats in the class.
All signs point to him landing a massive contract, potentially worth more than $100 million.
Baltimore's focus could be on Corbin Burnes, but Santander is another guy they need to think about keeping around. His production has been too valuable to let him walk.
It'll likely come down to the deal. If willing to take less money, he could remain with the Orioles. If he's seeking the top dollar, another opportunity should present itself.
Andrew Bassan of FanSided recently predicted his potential contract, writing that Santander will sign a five-year, $100 million deal.
"The real question is whether the 2024 version of Anthony Santander - who has mashed 41 home runs and has an OPS over .800 - is the version that we will see for the next few years. Santander has been trending up the last few seasons: his OPS has increased every year since 2022, and his home run totals of the last three seasons - 33, 28, and 41 - show that even if Santander does not hit over 40 every year, he is a good bet to reach 30 home runs. His hard hit rates of 43.3%, 56%, and 42.4% the last three years are positive too."
$20 million AAV for a player of his caliber seems fair.
If Baltimore wants to prove that their new ownership is willing to spend, what better way to do so than by signing Burnes and Santander to big deals?
It'll be interesting to see what happens, but replacing his bat would be tough. The same could be said for Burnes on the bump.