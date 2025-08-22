Yankees nearly signed Baltimore Orioles top prospect
On Friday, Baltimore Orioles top prospect Samuel Basallo agreed to the largest pre-arbitration deal for a catcher in MLB history, tying him to the club for nearly a decade. Years earlier, however, his future appeared destined for pinstripes.
According to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, the New York Yankees had an agreement in place with Basallo as an amateur before he was eligible to sign in January 2021. But when New York signed Gerrit Cole as a free agent, it cost the club $1 million in international bonus pool money for the 2021 class, forcing them to scrap the deal. Basallo then signed with Baltimore for $1.3 million.
Basallo, who turned 21 earlier this month, quickly climbed to the top of Baltimore’s farm system and now ranks No. 8 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100. He earned his first big league call-up on Sunday and, less than a week later, already owns the fourth-biggest contract in Orioles history.
The 6-foot-4 lefty slugger landed an eight-year, $67 million extension with a club option for 2034, giving Baltimore cost control through three of his free agent years. The deal could max out at $88.5 million with escalators for awards and playing time at catcher.
Through his first four MLB games, Basallo is 4-for-14 (.286) with a double and five RBIs. Before his promotion, he was batting .270/.377/.589 (.966 OPS) with 23 home runs and 67 RBIs over 76 games for Triple-A Norfolk, splitting time between catcher, first base, and designated hitter.
With Adley Rutschman now on the injured list with an oblique strain, Basallo has been thrust into an everyday role behind the plate. His best tool is his bat, though he moves surprisingly well defensively for his size. He also has a cannon of a throwing arm, while his blocking and receiving skills remain a work in progress.
Meanwhile, in the Bronx, regular starter Austin Wells has been benched in six of the last nine games entering Friday—mostly in favor of Ben Rice. After finishing third in last year’s AL Rookie of the Year voting, the 26-year-old Wells owns a .691 OPS over 98 games in 2025.
Cole, who turns 35 next month, is in year six of his nine-year, $324 million contract. Despite missing 2025 due to Tommy John surgery, the right-hander has largely lived up to the expectations of what was once a record-setting deal for pitchers. He has been named to three All-Star teams as a Yankee, earned his first Cy Young Award in 2023, and helped them capture the American League pennant in 2024.
Basallo’s deal does not begin until next year. Since the Orioles waited until after Aug. 15 to call him up, he will maintain rookie eligibility for 2026—as long as he does not reach 130 at-bats.
That could prove significant. Because Basallo is a consensus Top 100 prospect, the Orioles could earn a prospect promotion incentive (PPI) draft pick at the end of the first round if he wins AL Rookie of the Year next season. Gunnar Henderson’s 2023 award netted Baltimore the No. 32 overall pick in 2024, which was used to select shortstop Griff O’Ferrall.