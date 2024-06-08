Baltimore Orioles Superstar Closer Was Reportedly 'Firing the Ball' During Catch
With high expectations coming into this season, the Baltimore Orioles have silenced many of the doubters out there who didn't believe they could put together another solid year that backed up what they did in 2023.
Many people pointed to the amount of close games they won last season and this young clubhouse as the reason why they might take a step back.
Instead, the Orioles have shown they are legitimate World Series contenders.
Because of that, they almost certainly will be buyers at the trade deadline as they look to add talent to this roster in hopes the few amount of weaknesses present on this team can be filled.
Like all contending teams, they are going to be in the market for arms.
That was punctuated by John Means and Tyler Wells going down for the rest of the season with Tommy John surgeries. As Mike Elias and his front office figure out what to do in their rotation, they're going to give their first internal option, Cade Povich, a legitimate look after being promoted following his impressive Triple-A showing.
Bullpen will continue to be a topic of conversation as long as Craig Kimbrel is closing games.
While his numbers on paper look great, 14-for-17 in save opportunities and a 2.82 ERA, there are many fans out there who don't trust the veteran closer after some of the low moments he's had on the mound.
One trade option could present itself if Baltimore wants to go that direction.
Kimbrel is only on this team because their superstar closer, Felix Bautista, is out for the entire year as he's recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in late-September of 2023 to repair the UCL injury in his throwing elbow.
But as the 28-year-old works his way back, fans will be excited by this development.
Roch Kubatko of MASN reported Bautista was "firing the ball during rounds of catch in the outfield" on Friday that showed confidence in his surgically repaired elbow to do more than just lob the ball.
That is a great development for the Orioles.
Kimbrel was brought in to be their stopgap closer until Bautista was healthy enough to return as this team's closer in 2025.
With this report indicating he is well on his way to having a successful recovery, it seems like Baltimore will have their superstar back ready to perform at a high level when that time comes.