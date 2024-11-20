Baltimore Orioles Trade Idea Nets Underrated Boston Red Sox Slugger
The Baltimore Orioles are set to lose a ton of offensive production this offseason and need to look to either free agency or the trade market to fill the open role.
In finding good options on the market, Boston Red Sox outfield slugger Rob Refsnyder was named their most likely player to be traded by Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
He could be acquired at a solid value given that he would be a rental. The Red Sox might be enticed to swap the expiring contract for two potentially pro-ready hurlers. The cost might even be less, considering Refsnyder's deal is only for $2 million in 2025.
A potential deal between the two teams could see Boston sending Refsnyder to the Orioles in exchange for right-handed pitching prospects Chayce McDermott and Trace Bright.
Refsnyder is not an everyday starter for the Red Sox, but is efficient when called upon.
This past season, he posted a .283/.359/.471 slashing line with 11 home runs and 40 RBI. That would be a 162-game pace of 19 home runs and 70 RBI.
That is obviously a drop from where Anthony Santander was, but filling a 44-homer gap in one offseason is difficult. Bringing in Refsnyder would at least mean the spot in the batting order would still be providing positive results.
The 33-year-old has had up-and-down results since arriving in Boston, but has been good enough overall to be relied on in the future.
He would make a solid designated hitter, but he would also provide a stronger arm with similar range when compared to Santander in the field.
Refsnyder can brige the gap to younger outfielders and would be worth parting with a couple of young pitchers while leaving other resources available to acquire more outfield insurance in free agency.
McDermott's time as an elite prospect has continued to dwindle and at 26 years old, it may be time for Baltimore to cash in while there is still some promise attached to him.
The Indiana native made his-four inning MLB debut start this past season, but also had a solid Triple-A campaign. He isn't quite ready to take over a rotation spot, but he could contribute if needed next year.
Bright is another player that could entice a team that needs pitching help soon, but also doesn't fit the timeline for the Orioles.
He has had a 3.98 ERA with 11.2 K/9 since being drafted.