Baltimore Orioles trade veteran starting pitcher to Tigers
The Baltimore Orioles made one last trade before Thursday's deadline at 6 PM.
Shortly after the deadline passed, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Orioles have sent starting pitcher Charlie Morton to the Detroit Tigers (Note: deals can still be announced after the 6 PM deadline passes). In return, Baltimore will receive left-handed pitcher Micah Ashman, who will presumably join the Double-A Chesapeake Baysox.
Morton is the sixth Oriole to be traded over the past week. The previous five were relief pitchers Gregory Soto and Seranthony Dominguez, outfielders Cedric Mullins and Ramon Laureano, and first baseman/designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn. With the exception of Laureano, each player the Orioles traded were set to enter free agency at the end of the season.
The 41-year-old right-hander got off to an atrocious start to the year, losing each of his first six starts and posting a 10.36 ERA with just 61 strikeouts in 60.1 innings. Since May 10, however, Morton stabilized with a 3.62 ERA and 3.91 FIP in 69.2 innings (14 starts), while lowering his season ERA to a still poor but much more respectable 5.42.
As for the Tigers, they boast a strong but injury-riddled pitching staff that most recently lost Reese Olson for the rest of the season to a shoulder injury. Morton will not only be a depth piece and slot in as a No. 4-5 starter, but brings notable experience for several young pitchers to take cues from. The veteran will join Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, and Jack Flaherty in the current rotation.
Regarding the Orioles' return, Ashman had showed great promise in the Tigers' system this season. The 22-year-old southpaw holds a sparkling 1.49 ERA in 30 combined games across High-A and Double-A; for the West Michigan Whitecaps, Ashman logged a 1.60 ERA in 39.1 innings, striking out 46 batters while walking only eight. He is currently a relief pitcher, but time will tell whether the Orioles plan to develop him as a starter.
In the end, the Orioles' haul after the deadline consists of 15 prospects, not counting the draft selection of Slater de Brun which came from the Bryan Baker trade.