Banged-up Orioles Starting Rotation Not Fully Set for Blue Jays Series
The Baltimore Orioles would love nothing more than to have their starting rotation intact this early in the season, but no such luck.
As the Orioles (5-8) return home to Camden Yards on Friday to host the Toronto Blue Jays (8-6), they’re still reeling from putting their ace, Zach Eflin, on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain.
Baltimore will be without their ace for at least a couple of turns in the rotation. But, thanks to a couple of well-placed off days in the schedule, the Orioles might not need a fifth starter until April 19.
Eflin won’t be ready by then. Neither will Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells and Albert Suarez, who are all on the 60-day injured list.
Grayson Rodriguez, Trevor Rogers and Chayce McDermott are all on the 15-day injured list. None may be ready when Eflin’s turn comes up.
In the meantime, Elfin’s turn in the rotation comes up on Sunday and it remains open as the Orioles released their probables for the series against the Blue Jays.
Friday’s game, set for 7:05 p.m., will pit Orioles left-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1, 2.89) against Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis (1-1, 3.18).
Sugano will be making his third MLB start coming off his first victory last week against the Kansas City Royals. The 35-year-old Japanese star went 5.1 innings in that victory, giving up five hits, one earned run and one walk. He also struck out four. He went four innings in his first start.
Francis lost his last start against the New York Mets, as he pitched 5.1 innings and gave up six hits, two earned runs and two walks. He also struck out six hitters.
Saturday’s showdown, set for 4:05 p.m., sees Orioles left-hander Cade Povich (0-1, 3.48) face Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos (1-1, 4.58).
Povich gave up 12 hits in his last start against Kansas City, as he pitched six innings for the first time this season. He gave up only one earned run and no walks but struck out four.
Berrios will make his fourth start this season. He lost his first start this season against Baltimore on March 27, giving up nine hits and six earned runs in five innings. But he’s coming off a victory against the Boston Red Sox, as he pitched seven innings and gave up four hits, one earned run and three walks against two strikeouts.
Sunday’s finale is set for 1:35 p.m. and the Blue Jays will start left-hander Easton Lewis (2-0, 0.00). He’s given up four hits in 10.1 innings without allowing a run. He struck out 11 and walked three.