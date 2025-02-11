Blockbuster Baltimore Orioles Trade Idea Sends Haul to San Diego Padres for Ace
The Baltimore Orioles have already done some work to their starting rotation this offseason, but are still looking for a true ace to lead them into the 2025 campaign.
They've been connected to a handful of names in recent weeks, but one of the more intriguing options is San Diego Padres strikeout machine Dylan Cease.
Trading for him would be quite similar to what they did with Corbin Burnes in 2024; adding one of the best starters in the league, but in the last year of team control.
They could offer the world to the Padres to get Cease in an Orioles uniform, but moving Samuel Basallo or Coby Mayo for a rental is risky.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided recently put together a trade idea that would both land the star pitcher and keep their top prospects in their farm system.
The deal would see Baltimore send a haul of Heston Kjerstad, Jud Fabian, Trace Bright and Alex Pham to San Diego in exchange for Cease.
While that is still a lot for someone who might only be there for a year, he is that good of a pitcher and this deal would absolutely be worth it.
The 29-year-old is coming off of a 3.47 ERA season for the Padres with a 1.067 WHIP and 10.6 K/9. It was his second time finishing top-five in Cy Young voting.
He is also one of the few "ironman" pitchers, as he has started at least 32 games in each of the last four seasons. That type of production on the mound mixed with consistent availability makes him extremely valuable.
Kjerstad being traded seems almost like a must for the Orioles by the time the deadline rolls around. The near 26-year-old is still an intriguing young bat, but has not been able to crack the lineup yet in Baltimore.
They may as well trade him now while they can get some value before he ages out of that part of his career.
Fabian is the only other top 10 prospect involved in this proposal. He's another outfielder without a clear path to playing time. He is also coming off of a minor league campaign that saw him struggle with a .215/.305/.390 slash line.
Bright was drafted back in 2022 and hasn't made it past Double-A yet. He logged a 13.3 K/9 two seasons ago, but wasn't able to back that up last year.
Pham, similarly, was drafted in 2021 and is sitting in Double-A.
This trade would be a win for nearly everyone involved.
Baltimore gets their new ace and San Diego gets a handful of intriguing players who are looking for playing time.