Inside The Orioles

Blockbuster Baltimore Orioles Trade Idea Would Land Seattle Mariners Target

This proposed blockbuster trade would finally bring in a long time Baltimore Orioles trade target to bolster the rotation.

Dylan Sanders

Mar 3, 2025; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo against the Cleveland Guardians during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex.
Mar 3, 2025; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo against the Cleveland Guardians during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Trades don't happen over night in MLB, so it is important to keep tabs on players that teams have checked up on in the past.

The baseball world was abuzz back in January when reports came out that the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners had discussed a trade involving three-time All-Star starter Luis Castillo.

Just because it has been two months since that news broke, this trade is still just as likely. The situations for the two teams have not changed at all.

The Orioles still need to bring in another starting pitcher to replace the loss of Corbin Burnes. Their need has only grown with the fact that Grayson Rodriguez is going to miss time due to an elbow injury.

Meanwhile, the Mariners still have a wealth of pitching talent in their rotation, though George Kirby will miss the start of the season with shoulder inflammation.

As the season progresses and the trade deadline approaches, expect to see Baltimore in the market and Seattle trying to shop Castillo.

Zach Pressnell of FanSided recently put togther a trade proposal that could be enough for the Orioles to land their long time targer. This deal would see Baltimore send a trio of outfielder Heston Kjerstad, outfielder Dylan Beavers and catcher Creed Willems to the Mariners.

Kjerstad is a promising slugger, but has a confusing path to playing time right now on the Major League roster. Instead of keeping him waiting for another year, they could opt to trade him while he still has some of that prospect shine.

He is no longer a rookie, but is still under team control through the end of the 2030 season.

Beavers is a similar story in the outfield, but he has yet to make his debut. He has 20/20 potential as he hit 15 home runs and stole 31 bases in the minors last year.

Willems is a fast-rising prospect as his bat continues to come into form, but neither catcher or first base will have an opening for years in Baltimore.

Seattle needs offense, desperately, so this haul might just be too good for them to pass up on.

The Orioles would be getting one of the most reliable starting pitchers in baseball with three years left on his deal and a vesting option after that, so they won't have to worry about losing him after just one season.

Since 2019, Castillo has finished with an ERA under 4.00 and has pitched at least 150 innings (outside of the shortened 2020 campaign).

This would be a win-win trade that both teams should heavily consider.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News