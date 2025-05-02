Despite Rough Start For Baltimore Orioles, This All-Star is Still Showing Off
The Baltimore Orioles have not lived up to the hype this season. They fully expected to make it back to the playoffs, but it looks like that will not be the case as we head into the month of May.
Baltimore is 12-18 heading into Friday's series opener with the Kansas City Royals. The team is coming off a great series win over the New York Yankees, so maybe the Orioles have turned the corner.
Still, Baltimore has had their struggles. Despite that, there is one player on the team that has really stood out.
Cedric Mullins is the backbone of this team.
He is slashing .278/.412/.515 with six home runs, 20 RBI, five stolen bases and 17 runs scored in 28 games played. With that, the left-handed batter has been worth 1.2 Wins Above Replacement.
Because of his start, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has named Mullins as the American League All-Star center fielder for the month of April.
Per FanGraphs, among American League players with their primary position as center field and at least 80 plate appearances, Mullins ranks first in WAR, second in wRC+, third in slugging percentage and he has the third-lowest strikeout rate.
The one-time All-Star has been great for Baltimore, which could put him at the forefront of trade conversations. He will be a free agent once the season ends, and the Orioles do not seem keen on handing him an extension.
General Manager Mike Elias could definitely get a great return for the veteran outfielder, but if Baltimore is going to have any chance to return to the postseason, they will need Mullins to stay at Camden Yards.
Nonetheless, the 30-year-old has been one of the lone bright spots in the lineup. He leads the team in home runs, RBI, walks, stolen bases, OPS and runs scored. Losing him via trade or any type of injury would be detrimental to Baltimore's offensive success.
When it comes to the All-Star game, the former 13th-round pick is a great choice to start for the American League in center field. But, it will not be easy as he will have to compete with players like Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers and George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Whether the Orioles turn their season around or not, it will not take away from the fact that Mullins has been one of the best in the American League at his position.