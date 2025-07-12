Division Rival Named Realistic Trade Partner for Orioles Starter Zach Eflin
Despite building some momentum lately, the Baltimore Orioles might still be sellers after a slow start to the season.
It has been a solid stretch of baseball for the Orioles, who are trying to scratch and claw their way back to the .500 mark. However, even though there is still a lot of baseball left to be played this year, Baltimore being a playoff contender seems unlikely.
With a recent trade that sent relief pitcher Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays, that is likely the early indication the team is going to be sellers at the trade deadline.
Barring something wild happening, that is the right decision, and they will have numerous veterans they can move.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Orioles pitcher Zach Eflin being the most realistic trade target for the New York Yankees before the deadline.
“Zach Eflin is currently on the injured list with lower back discomfort. Injuries have been a theme throughout his career, but this is someone with experience both as a starter and reliever in the postseason who could help the Yankees.”
Even though the Yankees are right in the mix in the AL for a playoff spot, they have had some struggles of late and there are clear issues with the team.
Despite the success, they are going to have numerous holes to fill at the trade deadline if they want to be a contender. Starting pitcher is certainly one of them, and Eflin could make sense.
With Clarke Schmidt and Gerrit Cole both out for the year, adding a right-handed pitcher capable of starting in a playoff series to complement their lefties would be wise.
Due to the right-hander not having a great season in terms of production and being on the injured list twice, Baltimore can’t expect to get great prospect back in a potential deal.
However, something is better than nothing for the impending free agent.
While trading him to a division rival isn’t ideal, getting a good prospect back should be the goal for the Orioles regardless of where they might come from.
