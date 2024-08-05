Former Baltimore Orioles Outfielder Gets Released by His New Team
The Baltimore Orioles' front office has been busy since they were swept out of the ALDS round of the playoffs last year.
Knowing they needed a true ace at the top of their rotation, they went out and acquired Corbin Burnes during the offseason. Putting him alongside Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez gave them one of the best one-three options in the league.
But things don't always go to plan, and that's forced the Orioles to be active on the waiver market, getting stuff done via trade, and promoting some of their star prospects in the minors to the Major League level.
The result of that was former fourth round pick Ryan McKenna getting designated for assignment on May 13 and getting claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants to end his tenure with the organization.
The 27-year-old was taken in the 2015 draft out of high school and it took him until 2021 to make his Major League debut. He wasn't an offensive player by any means, only having a slash line of .224/.302/.332 with eight homers and 45 RBI during his time in Baltimore, so they primarily used him on the defensive end.
That's what the Giants knew they were getting when they picked him up, but after only four games with them, they also sent him down to their minor league team.
McKenna then spent two separate stints on the injured list and has now been outright released by San Francisco per his transactions page.
What comes next in his career will be seen, but right now the former Orioles draft pick is now on the open market.