Orioles Allow Opposing Team to Match Franchise Record in Most Recent Meltdown
It's no secret that the Baltimore Orioles are currently in the midst of one of the most disappointing seasons any team has had in recent memory, and their uncanny ability to blow games in the most absurd fashions has only added to the misery.
The latest debacle to be added to the seemingly ever-growing list of Orioles' meltdowns came on Wednesday night against one of the hottest teams in all of baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays.
The game actually got off to an excellent start for Baltimore, with the offense slugged three homers in the second frame to give Baltimore a commanding 8-0 early lead over their AL East rivals.
After this surprising early spark at the plate, the Orioles appeared to be well on their way to an easy victory and series win over the Rays. As the night progressed, though, a familiar trend began to slowly sink in.
Tampa would plate three runs in the third, one in the fourth and four more in the fifth to tie the game up at eight. Neither side did anything offensively in the sixth, but another four-run explosion in the seventh for the Rays gave them a four-run lead heading into the final two frames.
The stunned Orioles would ultimately be unable to mount any sort of response, and as such Tampa secured an epic comeback win that also matched a franchise record.
The eight run deficit the Rays overcame matched the all-time franchise record for the largest comeback in a single game, and also gave them their 11th win in their last 15 games
Conversely, the stunning defeat has moved Baltimore's record to 31-42 and also served as yet another embarrassing loss in what is continuing to look more and more like a lost season.
It just seems like whatever momentum the Orioles can build immediately gets thrown out the window with games like this, which has, in turn, continued the brutal cycle they've found themselves in for going on three months now.
A win against Tampa here would have at least given them a series split against Tampa Bay, and moved them to nine games back of .500 for the first time in what seems like an eternity.
Instead, all they ended up getting was another brutal gut punch and pushed back to 11 games below the .500 mark. Now, they'll have to try and regroup to salvage the series split on Thursday night in hopes of avoiding even further collapse.
