Former Orioles Pitcher Accused of Providing Drugs to Tyler Skaggs
A former Baltimore Orioles pitcher is in the headlines.
According to a report from the Associated Press, Wade Miley has been accused in court documents that he provided drugs to Tyler Skaggs, the late Los Angeles Angels pitcher who tragically died from an accidental drug overdose in 2019.
Miley, who was dealt to the Orioles by the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Ariel Miranda ahead of the 2016 trade deadline, was teammates with Skaggs on the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2012-13.
A former publicist for the Angels, Eric Kay, was convicted of providing the fentanyl-laced pills that caused Skaggs' death.
He was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison.
Miley is not facing criminal charges since this deposition is part of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Skaggs' family against the Angels, but according to the Associated Press, "Skaggs' former agent, Ryan Hamill, said in a deposition that Skaggs told him he was using pain pills containing oxycodone, which were provided by Miley."
This is also not the first time that Miley's name has come up in relation to the death of Skaggs.
At the time of writing, neither Miley nor the Cincinnati Reds -- the current team he pitches for -- made a statement.
Miley started 43 out of his 43 total appearances with Baltimore across the 2016 and 2017 campaigns, but after he finished his tenure with a 5.75 ERA, the team decided not to pick up his club option and allowed him to hit free agency.
