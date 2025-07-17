Former Orioles Pitcher Kyle Gibson Announces Retirement After Recent Release
Kyle Gibson has been playing in the majors since his debut in June of 2013. After being released earlier this season, and not finding a landing spot, he has announced that he will retire.
Gibson made the announcement on the Serving It Up podcast.
The veteran right-handed pitcher had the only 15-win season of his career in a Baltimore Orioles uniform. In 2023 he joined the team as a free agent and started in 33 games, going 15-9. After 192 innings he posted a 4.73 ERA with 157 strikeouts and 55 walks. He helped the O's win 101 games and to an American League East Division title.
Gibson came back to Baltimore this season, but things did not go well. He went 0-3 in four games posting a 16.78 ERA in just over 12 innings. Opposing batters had a hitting average of .453 and the Orioles let him go.
Gibson was an All-Star in 2021 where he played for both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers. In that season he went 10-9 with a 3.71 ERA and 155 strikeouts to just 64 walks.
The former first-rounder spent the majority of his career with the Minnesota Twins (the team that drafted him). He bounced around some after leaving them at the end of the 2019 season, but posted a respectable career throughout.
He’s leaving the Majors with an above .500 record (112-111) with a 4.60 ERA and 1,520 total strikeouts.
Gibson was a solid pitcher in the rotation throughout the entirety of his career and the Orioles were lucky to have him on the mound in 2023.
