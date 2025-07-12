Four Orioles Stars With Disappointing Campaigns Halfway Through 2025
The Baltimore Orioles sit with a 42-50 record through 92 games, which is both disappointing and actually a bit surprising given how the year began.
Though they have been a much better team in recent weeks, their slow start set them on a bad path for 2025. These players, in particular, have failed to live up to expectations and could use much better second halves to get back on the right path.
3B Coby Mayo
Mayo is just 23 years old and still hits minor league pitching just fine. There is plenty of time left for him to turn things around, but the start of his MLB career has been less than ideal.
After going just 4-for-41 (all singles) in 17 games last season, he has slightly improved to a .211/.268/.316 slash line with a home run and nine RBI in 25 games so far in 2025.
Production has come in waves for him this year, but he is still wildly inconsistent.
LHP Cade Povich
With a rash of injuries and struggles across the pitching staff, the Orioles could have really used a breakout campaign from Povich. Instead, he has pretty much had the exact same season as last year.
The 25-year-old has posted a 5.15 ERA with a 1.500 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 64.2 innings of work. He has also been sidelined for just under a month with hip inflammation, but is working his way back.
In the second half, it would be nice to see him continue to work on refining his pitch mix. While it is nice that he throws five pitches, most of them are getting shelled.
OF Heston Kjerstad
Kjerstad has taken a massive step back at the plate this season. Over his first couple of MLB stints, he posted a .248/.336/.411 slash line with six home runs and 17 RBI over 52 games.
In 54 games this year, that has dropped to a .192/.240/.327 slash with four home runs and 19 RBI.
The 26-year-old needs to be far more patient at the plate in the second half. He has started to swing at more pitches outside of the strike zone and has drawn just six walks to 45 strikeouts.
RHP Zach Eflin
After failing to bring back Corbin Burnes, or even replace him, Baltimore became very reliant on the hope that Eflin could be an ace for them.
He looked fantastic after they traded for him last season with a 2.60 ERA over his first nine starts.
The 31-year-old has not been able to replicate that success in 2025. He has posted a 5.95 ERA over his first 12 starts and missed all of July so far with a lower back issue.
