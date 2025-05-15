Four Players Orioles Should Consider Trading Before Deadline Arrives
After Wednesday's disappointing doubleheader, the Baltimore Orioles sit with a 15-26 record with the season feeling more lost than ever.
The Orioles are in second-to-last place in the AL and are seven games outside of a Wild Card spot. There is a lot of season left and it may be foolish to just call it over already, but it is hard to picture this team fighting back in it's current state.
On a positive note, the core of this team is still young. There is plenty of time to retool and come back next year, but some things need to change.
Recent reports have suggested that Baltimore may try to keep a hold of assets rather than becoming sellers at the deadline, but more and more losing will likely shift that mindset.
Here are a handful of players that the Orioles should consider moving before the year is over:
1B/3B Coby Mayo
Mayo is an intriguing talent. He rakes in the minors, but cannoy seem to find that extra gear against MLB pitching.
Through 21 games in the Majors, he has a .094/.154/.083 slash line. It's a small sample size and there's plenty of time to turn things around, but a change of scenery might do him well.
Trading the 23-year-old for a longer-term pitching solution like a Joe Ryan or Sandy Alcantara would at least be worth consideration.
CF Cedric Mullins
As fun as Mullins is to watch and however much it may hurt to see him thrive in a different uniform, that time appears to be coming wheter they trade him or not.
The 30-year-old has found his power stroke again with eight home runs so far this season. he isn't hitting for average, but he's getting on-base at a solid rate and slugging more than he has in years.
It is a no-brainer decision to trade him, especially if this trend in their play continues.
OF Tyler O'Neill
O'Neill signed a three-year, $49.5 million contract this offseason, but that came with an opt-out after this campaign. Not much about his year has suggested that he will be rushing to come back.
The 29-year-old does not at all fit with the team and is looking worse than he has in years, made worse with some injury issues.
He's slashed .208/.298/.361 with just two home runs and 10 RBI in 21 games.
SP Cade Povich
Povich is a similar story to Mayo. He still has a high ceiling, intriguing Stuff+ numbers, but hasn't been able to make it work in Baltimore.
The 25-year-old has a 5.31 career ERA in 115.1 innings of work over the last two years. Batters get a lot of contact on him and it's usually hard contact.
If they are able to use him as a piece in a trade that would net a more solid option, they should absolutely do that.